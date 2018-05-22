Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2018

“Arrested Development” Brothers Jason Bateman and Will Arnett Were Involved in a Car Accident

By Estee

Power 953 News

This seems like a setup for a bit on  “Arrested Development”, but no cameras were rolling when Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were involved in a car accident last night in New York City.

A taxi they were riding in rear-ended the car in front of it.  No one needed to be hospitalized or anything, but the driver of the car that got hit did report some back pain . . . because of course he did.

The  “Arrested Development” cast is in New York hyping the upcoming 5th season.

 

 

