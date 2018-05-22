Sign in with your existing account
“Arrested Development” Brothers Jason Bateman and Will Arnett Were Involved in a Car Accident
By
Estee
Power 953 News
This seems like a setup for a bit on
“Arrested Development”, but no cameras were rolling when Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were involved in a car accident last night in New York City.
A taxi they were riding in rear-ended the car in front of it. No one needed to be hospitalized or anything, but the driver
of the car that got hit did report some back pain . . . because of course he did.
The
“Arrested Development” cast is in New York hyping the upcoming 5th season.
