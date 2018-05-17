Sign in with your existing account
T.I. Arrested Outside of his Georgia Home
By
Estee
Power 953 News
T.I. was arrested outside his own gated community near Atlanta early yesterday morning because he didn’t have his key and
the guard wouldn’t let him in.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
T.I.’s lawyer claims he did nothing wrong . . . and when police came, they weren’t interested in his side of the story.
What happened was that after the guard finally let T.I. in, T.I. confronted him. The guard says T.I. was itching for a fight.
