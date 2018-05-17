Now Playing
Posted: May 17, 2018

T.I. Arrested Outside of his Georgia Home

By Estee

Power 953 News

T.I. was arrested outside his own gated community near Atlanta early yesterday morning because he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

T.I.’s lawyer claims he did nothing wrong . . . and when police came, they weren’t interested in his side of the story.

What happened was that after the guard finally let T.I. in, T.I. confronted him.  The guard says T.I. was itching for a fight.

 

