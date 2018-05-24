Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2018

Ashton Kutcher made a surprise appearance on “Ellen” yesterday, and he dropped a bomb on her

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ashton Kutcher made a surprise appearance on  “Ellen” yesterday, and he dropped a bomb on her:  He and his investment partner donated $4 MILLION to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

That’s the charity that Portia de Rassi set up for Ellen as a birthday gift earlier this year.

Ashton said, “You’re always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you.”

