“Avengers” Had the Biggest Opening of All Time

The Seattle Seahawks drafted a linebacker in the fifth round on Saturday named Shaquem Griffin . . . and that’s huge for a few reasons. For starters, he only has ONE HAND.

His left hand had to be amputated when he was four because of a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome.

But that didn’t stop him from being a star at UCF, where he was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

According to NFL.com, he’s the first one-handed player to be drafted in the MODERN, Super Bowl era. Ellis Jones was the first one-handed player to be drafted overall, when he was chosen by a team called the Boston Yanks in 1945.

The other cool thing is, Shaquem’s twin brother Shaquill also plays for the Seahawks. He’s a cornerback, and he was selected in the third round last year. Both brothers previously played together at UCF.