Posted: May 01, 2018

Avicii’s death ruled suicide

By Estee

Power 953 News

The lastest info we’re hearing about Swedish musician Avivii’s death April 20th is that he  committed suicide with broken glass he used to cut himself.

Two sources tell us Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound. One of the sources says it was a wine bottle.

Two sources tell us the point of injury was Avicii’s neck but another strongly denies that, saying it was his wrist. We cannot confirm this, but the sources were privy to specific information about Avicii’s death.

Avicii’s family released a statement that included, “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

