Posted: August 29, 2018

Ben Affleck’s issues with booze may cost him the Batman role

By Estee

Power 953 News

Not everyone thought Ben Affleck was a great Batman anyway, so maybe this is a blessing in disguise:

Sources say Ben’s issues with booze may have priced himself out of the role completely . . . because he’s too much of an insurance risk to be the star of a major movie like the upcoming flick  “The Batman”, or a possible  Justice League” sequel.

Robert Downey Jr.faced similar issues 20 years ago . . . but he rebounded in a MAJOR way.

