Ben Affleck’s issues with booze may cost him the Batman role
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Not everyone thought Ben Affleck was a great Batman anyway, so maybe this is a blessing in disguise:
Sources say Ben’s issues with booze may have priced himself out of the role completely . . . because he’s too much of an insurance
risk to be the star of a major movie like the upcoming flick
“The Batman”, or a possible
“
Justice League” sequel.
Robert Downey Jr.faced similar issues 20 years ago . . . but he rebounded in a MAJOR way.
