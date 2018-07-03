Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Got Trapped on a Malfunctioning Floating Stage

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce and Jay Z may have their marriage functioning again, but they can’t say the same about their stage props.  During a show in Poland on Saturday, they got stuck about 10 to 15 feet in the air when a floating stage malfunctioned.

Stagehands had to set up a LADDER, which wasn’t easy for Beyoncé to climb down, since she was wearing thigh-high boots.  But she managed.

The crowd cheered as she made it back to the ground without falling off and dying.  It’s unclear how Jay-Z got down.

