Posted: April 18, 2018

Beyonce’s Coachella set on Saturday night made headlines . . . and it also broke a record

By Estee

Power 953 News

Her two-hour performance was streamed by 458,000 people on YouTube.  That’s the most viewers ever for a single performance since YouTube started streaming Coachella eight years ago.

Coachella was also the most-viewed live festival ever on YouTube, with more than 43.1 million views and streams in 232 countries.  ( Billboard)

