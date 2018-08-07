Now Playing
Posted: August 07, 2018

Beyoncé Has Come to Terms with Her FUPA . . . Wait, What?

By Estee

Power 953 News

In the new issue of “Vogue”, Beyonce, reveals that she had an emergency C-section when she gave birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir, last year.

Because of that, her recovery was a little longer.  But she learned to love her MOM BOD.  She says,  “I embraced being curvier . . . To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.”

She added, “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it . . . Right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

And thanks to Beyoncé, the world is learning a new word today.  Because FUPA stands for “FAT UPPER PELVIC AREA.”

 

