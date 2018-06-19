“Black Panther” cleaned up at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards”

By Estee

Power 953 News

“MTV Movie & TV Awards” aired last night, and “Black Panther” cleaned up. It won Best Movie, and Chadwick Boseman took home TWO individual awards, for Best Hero and Best Performance in a Movie.

Michael B. Jordan picked up the award for Best Villain.

Other winners included “It” for Best Onscreen Team, Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” for Best Performance in a Show, and Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman” for Best Fight Scene.

Tiffany Haddish, the first black woman to host the show, also won Best Comedic Performance for “Girls’ Trip”.