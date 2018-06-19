Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 19, 2018

“Black Panther” cleaned up at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards”

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

“MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards” aired last night, and  “Black Panther” cleaned up.  It won Best Movie, and Chadwick Boseman took home TWO individual awards, for Best Hero and Best Performance in a Movie.

Michael B. Jordan picked up the award for Best Villain.

Other winners included  “It” for Best Onscreen Team, Millie Bobby Brown from  “Stranger Things” for Best Performance in a Show, and Gal Gadot in  “Wonder Woman” for Best Fight Scene.

Tiffany Haddish, the first black woman to host the show, also won Best Comedic Performance for  “Girls’ Trip”.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation