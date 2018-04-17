Now Playing
Posted: April 17, 2018

T.I. is boycotting Starbucks until they make some sort of amends for the two black men who were arrested

By Estee

Power 953 News

T.I. is boycotting Starbucks until they make some sort of amends for the two black men who were arrested at a Philadelphia location for no reason.  He says, “If there’s one thing that America has shown us, there’s only two ways you can get their attention:  The loss of life and the loss of finances.”

 

