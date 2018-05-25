Now Playing
Posted: May 25, 2018

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Turned Himself In

By Estee

Power 953 News

The disgraced Hollywood producer who is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in Los Angeles and London, Harvey Weinstein, has turned himself in to New York police months after dozens of women publicly accused him of sexual misconduct.
He will face charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him.
Manhattan prosecutors will charge Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case.
