Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 08, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play a Marvel Villain

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Dear Marvel:  If you need a female villain for one of your movies, look no further than Caitlyn Jenner.  She’d be more than happy to jump in.

She says, “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life.  They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady.  Just do the makeup and the outfit.  And I got the deep voice.”

Caitlyn actually had a shot at playing Superman . . . but that was obviously when she was Bruce, and before Christopher Reeve got the part.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation