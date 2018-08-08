Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play a Marvel Villain

Dear Marvel: If you need a female villain for one of your movies, look no further than Caitlyn Jenner. She’d be more than happy to jump in.

She says, “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Caitlyn actually had a shot at playing Superman . . . but that was obviously when she was Bruce, and before Christopher Reeve got the part.