Cam Newton Lost His Cool at Some Hecklers at a High School Camp

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cam Newton lost his cool at some hecklers . . . during a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP in Florida. And, of course, someone got video.

To be fair, the kids weren’t exactly respectful. One of them said “Can I get a fumble?”, and another kid asked, “What happened in the Super Bowl?”

Those were references to the 2016 Super Bowl, which the Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos. Cam was sacked six times and fumbled twice during that game. One kid even asked him if he wished Broncos defender Von Miller a happy Father’s Day, which is a pretty sick burn.

Cam told one of the kids, quote, “Don’t try that [stuff] with me, little boy.” When the kid said something back, Cam got in his face and said, quote, “You’ll do what?” . . . then walked away.