Camila Cabello Is Totally OCD . . . Literally

By Estee

Power 953 News

I love how open Camila is being in her recent interview with British edition of “Cosmopolitan” magazine, where Camila Cabello talked about her struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

It sounds more serious than just having things color-coordinated in her closet . . .

She said, “OCD is weird. I laugh about it now. Everybody has different ways of handling stress. And, for me, if I get really stressed thinking about something, I’ll start to have the same thought over and over again . . .

“And no matter how many times I get to the resolution, I feel like something bad is about to happen if I don’t keep thinking about it. I didn’t know what it was, and when I found out, and [learned] how to step back from it, it made me feel so much better.

“I feel so much more in control of it now. To the point where I’m just like, ‘Aha! Okay, this is just my OCD.’ I’ll ask my mom a question for the fourth time, and she’ll be like, ‘That’s OCD. You’ve got to let it go.'”