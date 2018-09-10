Now Playing
September 10, 2018

Cardi B Attacked Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week

By Estee

Chaos erupted at a New York Fashion Week party Friday night, when Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj.  The two never actually came to blows, but the scene was pretty crazy.

In an Instagram  post after the brawl, Cardi accused Nicki of dissing her behind her back, and even trying to sabotage her career.  But the last straw was when she started talking about Cardi’s kid, and questioning her abilities as a mother.

So on Friday, Cardi tried to confront Nicki, but security kept her back.  So she THREW HER SHOE at her, but she missed.

The insanity lasted several minutes, and Cardi ended up with a lump above her eye.  Witnesses say she may have been elbowed by one of Nicki’s bodyguards.

 

