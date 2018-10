By Estee

Power 953 News

It isn’t easy for Cardi B to ignore the cheating rumors involving her husband Offset. In fact, she says quote, “It almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them.

“I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man.”

She adds, quote, “I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.” ( W Magazine)