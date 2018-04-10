Now Playing
Posted: April 10, 2018

Cardi B Co-hosted with Jimmy Fallon! Get it, girl!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Preggo Cardi B joined Jimmy Fallon as a co-host on last night’s (4/9/18) episode. She brought her hilarious, outspoken self and worked it with Jimmy.

She was rockin’ a gold satin ensemble that clearly showed off her baby bump, and throughout the night she was very open about her pregnancy, talking about the effect the pregnancy has had on her body.

When asked how she’s managed to be so incredibly active and tireless during her pregnancy she said, “I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed.”

 

