Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 07, 2018

Cardi B’s Pregnancy Dreams. . . she’s freaking out!

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B is dealing with one of the lesser-known side effects of pregnancy … we’re talking about creepy dreams!

“Okay, so one thing I don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy, spooky dreams I be having.  I hate them.

“I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps.  [It’s] the weirdest thing . . . I be having a lot of [vivid sex dreams] too.  Everything is too vivid.  Sex dreams, nightmares, [and] good dreams.”

Hormonal changes are to blame for the crazy dreams. Also, the anxiety women have during pregnancy plays a part too.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation