Cardi B’s Pregnancy Dreams. . . she’s freaking out!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B is dealing with one of the lesser-known side effects of pregnancy … we’re talking about creepy dreams!

“Okay, so one thing I don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy, spooky dreams I be having. I hate them.

“I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps. [It’s] the weirdest thing . . . I be having a lot of [vivid sex dreams] too. Everything is too vivid. Sex dreams, nightmares, [and] good dreams.”

Hormonal changes are to blame for the crazy dreams. Also, the anxiety women have during pregnancy plays a part too.