Cardi B says her husband doesn’t own any firearms and felony charges should be dropped!
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Cardi B is claiming her husband Offset was wrongfully arrested by police in Georgia when he was pulled over for crossing a
double yellow line and they found firearms in the vehicle. Cardi says those guns do not belong to him and she is working hard
with his attorneys to get his felony charges dropped.
