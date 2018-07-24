Now Playing
Posted: July 24, 2018

Cardi B says her husband doesn’t own any firearms and felony charges should be dropped!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B is claiming her husband Offset was wrongfully arrested by police in Georgia when he was pulled over for crossing a double yellow line and they found firearms in the vehicle. Cardi says those guns do not belong to him and she is working hard with his attorneys to get his felony charges dropped.

