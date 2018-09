By Estee

Power 953 News

Carrie Underwood is cancelling two shows and other appearances in the U.K. due to an illness. Her record company confirmed it, and said she “looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album ‘Cry Pretty’ soon.”

Carrie’s pregnant, so let’s hope this is NOT related. According to her calendar, she’ll be doing “The Tonight Show”next Thursday, which is the night before the new album drops. ( The Boot)