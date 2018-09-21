Now Playing
Posted: September 21, 2018

Carrie Underwood got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, and got pretty emotional in her induction speech

By Estee

Power 953 News

She said she wanted to explain how a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma ended up where she was . . . and got about a sentence in before she  started crying.

Basically, she talked about all the people who believed in her . . . her family, the fans and judges on  “American Idol”, the people at Capitol Records.  Her star is right outside the Capital Records building too, which is a nice touch.

Our favorite part was when she talked about how her parents would enter her in singing contests, and got her an old mixing board and giant speakers to practice.

“They would always ask me, ‘Did you practice?'”  Which they knew I did, because we lived in a tiny house and they could hear me.  But driving me to places, taking me to places, just being incredibly encouraging.  There was belief there.”

