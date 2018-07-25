Celebs react to Demi Lovato’s Hospitalization

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Tuesday afternoon the entertainment world was shocked when news broke that Demi Lovato was “rushed to the hospital due to Heroin overdose” which was later corrected by an updated report stating it was NOT Heroin. With the conflicting reports floating around many share the same worry for Demi as she publicly has battled her addictions. Check out her support from celebs.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 24, 2018

The world is deeply In Love with you @ddlovato xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 25, 2018

As you can see the love and support is so strong for Demi Lovato. As of this writing she is “Awake and with her family” in the hospital.