Celebs react to Demi Lovato’s Hospitalization
By
djnailz
Power 953 News
Tuesday afternoon the entertainment world was shocked when news broke that Demi Lovato was “rushed to the hospital
due to Heroin overdose” which was later corrected by an updated report stating it was NOT Heroin. With the conflicting
reports floating around many share the same worry for Demi as she publicly has battled her addictions. Check out her support
from celebs.
As you can see the love and support is so strong for Demi Lovato. As of this writing she is “Awake and with her family”
in the hospital.
