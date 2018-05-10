Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 10, 2018

Charli XCX Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Charli XCX  is on tour with Taylor Swift, and during the FIRST show on Tuesday, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the strap of her top broke.

In an Instagram  post after the show, she said:

“OMG, my boob fell out [during] Song One, can you believe it!!!!  I think I saved it, but I’m so, so sorry if I flashed anyone, I really didn’t mean to I promise!!!!”

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation