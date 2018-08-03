Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2018

Charlie Sheen is trying to get his child support payments reduced, because he claims he can’t afford them anymore

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Charlie pays $20,000 a month to Denise Richards for their daughters Sam and Lola, and $55,000 to Brooke Mueller for their twin sons Bob and Max.

But he says he’s down to less than $10 million, and the bills are piling up.  And he can’t find steady work because he’s been, “blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”

He owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS, and the bank for his mortgage, and he’s past due on gardening and pool-cleaning bills.  Back in February, he put his Beverly Hills estate on the market for $10 million.

In 2010, Charlie was the highest-paid actor on TV, making $1.8 million PER EPISODE of  “Two and a Half Men”.

