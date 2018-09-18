Chrissy Teigen Says We’re Pronouncing Her Last Name Wrong

By Estee

Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Twitter saying, “I’m tired of living this lie. It’s TY-GEN, not TEE-gen, like everyone says it. She then asked her mom, who was also in the video, and she confirmed it.

Now, it couldn’t have gone on this long without Chrissy participating in it, and she basically embraced it professionally because she got tired of correcting everybody.

When a follower pointed out that SHE says it wrong too, Chrissy owned up to it and said, “I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. It’s all very effed up.”

But on the Emmy red carpet last night, she said that she wanted everyone to CONTINUE saying it wrong.

She said, “I still will say TEE-GEN . . . [say] TEE-GEN. Sorry Dad!”