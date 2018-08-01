Chrissy Teigen: Stretchmarks and Proud

By Estee

Power 953 News

Chrissy Teigen is getting personal when it comes to her post-pregnancy body.

Super model, TV host, and John Legend’s wife shared a video of her stretch marks on her Instagram Story.

Wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, Teigen gave her fans a close-up look at her stretch marks along her thighs and lower back, saying, “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body.”