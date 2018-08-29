Now Playing
Posted: August 29, 2018

Christina Aguilera is NOT into dating other celebrities, and her reasoning is solid

By Estee

Power 953 News

In an interview with  “Cosmo”, she said, “I’ve had opportunities, but it isn’t my style to date another person in the business.  There’s gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business.  I mean, hi!

“I definitely have my issues.  I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the relationship, and I need to be it.”

 

 

