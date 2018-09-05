Colton Underwood is the New “Bachelor”

By Estee

ABC has spoken, and your new “Bachelor” is Colton Underwood. He was on Bessa Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” . . . then he did Season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise”.

Underwood played pro football for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers. Oh, and he’s a 26-year-old VIRGIN, which is a first in “Bachelor” history. (Will that make the show more compelling, or totally lame? Discuss.)