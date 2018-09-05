Now Playing
Posted: September 05, 2018

Colton Underwood is the New “Bachelor”

By Estee

Power 953 News

ABC has spoken, and your new  “Bachelor” is Colton Underwood.  He was on Bessa Kufrin’s season of  “The Bachelorette” . . . then he did Season 5 of  “Bachelor in Paradise”.

Underwood played pro football for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers.  Oh, and he’s a 26-year-old VIRGIN, which is a first in  “Bachelor” history.   (Will that make the show more compelling, or totally lame?  Discuss.)

 

