Posted: August 14, 2018

Demi Lovato OD’ed on drug laced with same drug that killed Prince

By Estee

Power 953 News

Demi Lovato’s near-death OD was because of Fentanyl, the same drug that killed Prince.

She had texted a drug dealer and he brought over Oxycodone that was apparently laced with Fentanyl.

We’re told the dealer fled her home when he noticed she was in bed, breathing very heavily.

Our sources say Demi had been using the dealer since April.

