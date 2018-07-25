By Estee

Yesterday, she ended up in the hospital after an apparent OVERDOSE.

Early reports said it was HEROIN, but now TMZ claims it wasn’t. There’s no word what else it might have been. Last night her rep said she was “awake and with her family.”

Police were called to Demi’s house, but a source says Demi and the other people there were uncooperative, and wouldn’t tell officers what she took. No drugs were taken from the house, so there’s not likely to be a criminal investigation.

The night before her overdose, she was out in West Hollywood, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Demi had just performed in Paso Robles, California on Sunday, and was scheduled to play tomorrow in Atlantic City. Obviously, that’s not happening.

Demi announced her relapse last month, with the release of a song called “Sober”.

Demi’s been getting all kinds of Twitter love from friends, including Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Paisley, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Ruby Rose, Questlove, and tons more. (Check ’em out here.)