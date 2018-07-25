Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 25, 2018

Demi Lovato warned us she was having relapses, but who knew it was THIS bad?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Yesterday, she ended up in the hospital after an apparent OVERDOSE.

Early reports said it was HEROIN, but now TMZ  claims it wasn’t.  There’s no word what else it might have been.  Last night her rep  said she was “awake and with her family.”

Police were called to Demi’s house, but a source says Demi and the other people there were uncooperative, and wouldn’t tell officers what she took.  No drugs were taken from the house, so there’s not likely to be a criminal investigation.

The night before her overdose, she was out in West Hollywood, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Demi had just performed in Paso Robles, California on Sunday, and was scheduled to play tomorrow in Atlantic City.  Obviously, that’s not happening.

Demi announced her relapse last month, with the release of a song called  “Sober”.

Demi’s been getting all kinds of Twitter love from friends, including Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Paisley, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Ruby Rose, Questlove, and tons more.   (Check ’em out  here.)

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation