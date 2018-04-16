Now Playing
Posted: April 16, 2018

Destiny’s Child Reunited at Coachella

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce’s set at Coachella on Saturday night really WAS HUGE. . . because it included a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Kelly Rowland  and Michelle Williams joined her onstage for three songs:   “Lose My Breath”“Say My Name”, and  “Soldier”.

Not surprisingly, the show was heavy on female empowerment . . . like when Beyoncé said, “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline.  Ain’t that ’bout a [B-word]?”

JAY-Z  also hit the stage for a duet on  “Déjà vu”.

Meanwhile, Cardi B may have upstaged Beyoncé, by performing PREGNANT yesterday.  And she brought along all her stripper moves.  Remember, Beyoncé backed out of Coachella last year when she found out she was knocked up. NOT Cardi! Okuuuuuuur.

