Posted: June 04, 2018

Did Demi Lovato Prank Her Bodyguard by Having Him Sexually Assaulted?

By Estee

Power 953 News

On Twitter yesterday, someone asked Demi Lovato about the “funkiest prank” she ever pulled on someone.  It turns out it was a gag she played on her bodyguard Max.

She said, “I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max’s hotel room to surprise him.  She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the [eff] out hahahaha.”

The blowback was immediate from people who said that what the prostitute did to Max is SEXUAL ASSAULT.

At first, Demi fought back, Tweeting, “For all of those coming at me right now, listen to the lyrics of  ‘Warrior’ and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake.

“Of all people I know about sexual abuse.  You don’t have to educate me.”

But then she  added, “So sorry if anyone was offended.”

 

