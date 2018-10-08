Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 08, 2018

Did Taylor Swift Just Lose Half Her Audience by Going Political?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift did a great job of being one of the few celebrities to stay the HELL out of politics.  Until last night, when she jumped into the U.S. Senate and House races in Tennessee.

She posted a  message on Instagram endorsing the Democrat in the Senate race, former governor Phil Bredesen, over Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn.

She said, “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn . . . her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

She cited Blackburn’s record on LGBT and women’s issues, saying, “These are not MY Tennessee values.”

She added, “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

She also said she’s supporting Democrat Jim Cooper , in the House race.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE