Did Taylor Swift Just Lose Half Her Audience by Going Political?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift did a great job of being one of the few celebrities to stay the HELL out of politics. Until last night, when she jumped into the U.S. Senate and House races in Tennessee.

She posted a message on Instagram endorsing the Democrat in the Senate race, former governor Phil Bredesen, over Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn.

She said, “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn . . . her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

She cited Blackburn’s record on LGBT and women’s issues, saying, “These are not MY Tennessee values.”

She added, “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

She also said she’s supporting Democrat Jim Cooper , in the House race.