Posted: July 30, 2018

Disney is developing a live-action movie about an African princess, called “Sadé”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Disney is developing a live-action fairytale called “Sadé,” about an African princess.

Her kingdom is threatened by an evil force and she has the magical powers to protect her people. #girlboss

No surprise since Disney saw massive success this year with its “Black Panther,” set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

 

