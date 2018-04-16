Now Playing
April 16, 2018

Drake Announces New Album Scorpion Coming Out In June

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake has finally set a date and name for his new album. Drake has put out two singles “ God’s Plan” &amp; “Nice For What”.  Both singles have been dominating the charts, now Drake has released the name of his new album called Scorpion which will be coming out  June 2018.

Check out Drake post below:

