Posted: September 24, 2018

Drake Cancels Two Shows After Getting So Sick He Needed 24-Hour Supervision

By Estee

Drake is apparently quite sick. He announced on Instagram today that the reason he canceled two Miami shows on his Scorpion tour was due to the fact that he was too sick to perform.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us. Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return. Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue 🙏🏽 on we go!”

Drake doesn’t say exactly what was wrong with him, but anything requiring round-the-clock care and TWO doctors sounds pretty serious, and like no one could perform under those conditions.

