Posted: August 22, 2018

Drake surprises fifth-grader diagnosed with serious heart condition, birthday wish comes true

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Earlier this summer, fifth-grade Sophia Sanchez was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that leads to heart failure if there is no heart transplant.

Three weeks ago she underwent heart surgery and while in the hospital she listens to “God’s Plan” by Drake over and over – she sings the song in the hospital and dances to it like crazy.

She did a “KiKi Challenge” video that got the attention of Drake, so he stopped by the hospital to pay her a visit, sign autographs, takes selfies and uplift her like no one else could.

Gooooo, Drake.

