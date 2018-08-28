Now Playing
Posted: August 28, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the coolest celebrities ever . . . and it’s because he’s always doing things like this . . .

By Estee

A 19-year-old man named Angelo Pizarro lost his mom and his sister in a car crash, and his mom was a huge fan of The Rock.  So the guy started a social media campaign to get The Rock to give her a shout-out for the funeral . . . and he came through.

 

