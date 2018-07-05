Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2018

G-Eazy and Halsey Break Up!

By Estee

Power 953 News

After one year of dating, Halsey announced she is “taking some time apart” from her boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy.

Halsey shared the news on her Instagram story writing, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans.”

“G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Many fans suspected she was leaving him when she started deleting many of her Instagram pictures with G-Eazy, including a post for his 29th birthday in May.

