Posted: April 23, 2018

Eminem celebrated 10 years of sobriety

Eminem celebrated 10 years of sobriety

By Estee

Power 953 News

On 4/20, Eminem  celebrated . . . 10 years of sobriety.  He made the announcement on social media by posting a  photo of a 'sobriety coin.'  So apparently, Eminem's last day of NON-sobriety was April 19th of 2008.

Marshall Mathers

✔ @Eminem

Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.

Eminem was hooked on the prescription pills Vicodin, Valium, and Ambien.

