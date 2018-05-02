By Estee

Power 953 News

Facebook just announced a brand new feature that will basically turn it into a DATING SITE.

You’ll be able to opt-in to the FB dating service and turn your current profile into a DATING profile . . . and then they’ll find you potentially good matches with other single people who you aren’t already friends with.

Since they already know so much about you, it could be a lot harder to fake things on their dating site than it is on the other dating sites out there.