Posted: May 02, 2018

By Estee

Power 953 News

Facebook just announced a brand new feature that will basically turn it into a DATING SITE.

You’ll be able to opt-in to the FB dating service and turn your current profile into a DATING profile . . . and then they’ll find you potentially good matches with other single people who you aren’t already friends with.

Since they already know so much about you, it could be a lot harder to fake things on their dating site than it is on the other dating sites out there.

