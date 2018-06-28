Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2018

Facebook is testing a new feature that will help you block out spoilers . . . or Kardashians . . . or politicians . . . pretty much ANYTHING you want

By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s called Keyword Snooze, and it blocks stories or posts containing any keyword you choose.

Like the snooze button on your alarm clock, it’s not permanent.  It only blocks things for 30 days.  But also like your alarm clock, you can immediately re-Snooze them.

And you can literally Snooze ANYTHING . . . from  “Avengers: Infinity War” to “Trump” . . . even PUPPIES, if you’re evil.

Keyword Snooze went live to SOME users yesterday.  A few million more will get it next week, and if it’s successful, they’ll start a massive roll-out.

