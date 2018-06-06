Fashion Designer Kate Spade Committed Suicide

By Estee

Power 953 News

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment yesterday. She had committed suicide by hanging herself. She was only 55 years old.

And how freaky is this: Monday night, she was the answer to a “Jeopardy!” question .

Peter Sblendorio @petersblendorio Kate Spade was the answer to a question on Jeopardy! last night.

She left a note behind, and sources say part of it was a message to her 13-year-old daughter, saying it wasn’t her fault.

Kate’s husband and business partner Andy Spade was in the apartment at the time . . . but their daughter was at school. It was a maid who found Kate’s body.

Kate’s company has over 140 retail and outlet stores in the U.S., and more than 175 internationally. She rose to fame in the early ’90s, after cashing in her 401k to launch a line of handbags.

Kate’s husband Andy is the brother of actor DAVID SPADE. She even appeared on his sitcom “Just Shoot Me” in 2002. David said, “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Sources say Kate and Andy were having marriage problems.