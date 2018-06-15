Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2018

Father’s Day is on Sunday.  Here are six things you probably don’t know about the holiday . . . 

By Estee

Power 953 News

1.  It’s written as Father’s Day . . . with the apostrophe after the “R”.  The holiday’s creator wanted it to be Fathers’ Day with the apostrophe after the “S” . . . but Congress put the apostrophe after the “R” when they established it as an official holiday.

2.  It was first proposed by a woman.  A woman from Washington state named Sonora Smart Dodd wanted to create a Mother’s Day for dads.  And because of her, Washington held the first Father’s Day on July 19th, 1910.

3.  It didn’t become an official holiday until 1972.  President Nixon was the one who officially declared it a holiday.  Mother’s Day, on the other hand, was made official in 1914.

4.  Father’s Day is the fourth-most popular holiday for greeting cards behind Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day.

5.  The official flower of Father’s Day is the rose.  And a red rose is supposed to signify that your father is living, while a white rose means he’s passed away.

6.  Ties might date back to 221 B.C.  When China’s first emperor and his terracotta army were discovered, each sculpture was wearing a necktie.

