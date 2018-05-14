Fifth Harmony Performs Final Show

By Estee

Fifth Harmony has taken their final bow… indefinitely.

Fifth Harmony hit social media to thank fans and say goodbye following the group’s final show.

From their official Twitter, they wrote, “We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts.”

The girl group based in Miami has recently been Ally Brooke, Normami, Dinah Jane, and Lauren. Camila Cabello left the group on December 18, 2016.

