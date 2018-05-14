Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Fifth Harmony Performs Final Show

By Estee

Power 953 News

Fifth Harmony  has taken their final bow… indefinitely.

Fifth Harmony hit social media to thank fans and say goodbye following the group’s final show.

From their official Twitter, they wrote, “We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts.”

The girl group based in Miami has recently been Ally Brooke, Normami, Dinah Jane, and Lauren. Camila Cabello left the group on December 18, 2016.

Byyyyyeeee, ladies.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
