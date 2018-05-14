First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery yesterday. It was nothing serious, but she’s expected to be there for the
rest of the week.
Her spokesman said:
“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure
was successful, and there were no complications.”
President Trump wasn’t there for the surgery, but he
Tweeted, “Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good
spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers!” (
CNN)
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
