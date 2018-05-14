Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 15, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump Underwent Kidney Surgery

Comments

Related

View Larger
First Lady Melania Trump Underwent Kidney Surgery

By Estee

Power 953 News

First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery yesterday.  It was nothing serious, but she’s expected to be there for the rest of the week.

Her spokesman said:

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.  The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.”

President Trump wasn’t there for the surgery, but he  Tweeted, “Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania.  Successful procedure, she is in good spirits.  Thank you to all of the well-wishers!”  ( CNN)

Donald J. Trump

✔ @realDonaldTrump

Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers!

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation