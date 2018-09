By Estee

Five months after announcing their split, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are back in the dating game! They were married for nine years.

The beautiful World of Dance host, who is currently filming a guest appearance on the Fox series The Resident in Atlanta.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” adds the source. “She’s in a really great place.” Meanwhile, a film source says Tatum has also been going out on dates and having fun, but nothing that is “serious.”