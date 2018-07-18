Now Playing
Posted: July 18, 2018

Forbes Top 10 Highest-Earning Celebrities

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Forbes is at it again! Spilling the beans on our favorite celebrities’ bank accounts! This list may shock you!

2018 Rank Name Category Earnings 2017 Rank Country
1 Floyd Mayweather Athlete $285 mil Returnee USA
2 George Clooney Actor $239 mil Returnee USA
3 Kylie Jenner Personality $166.5 mil 59 USA
4 Judy Sheindlin Personality $147 mil 43 USA
5 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Actor $124 mil 22 USA
6 U2 Musician $118 mil Returnee Ireland
7 Coldplay Musician $115 mil 8 UK
8 Lionel Messi Athlete $111 mil 14 Argentina
9 Ed Sheeran Musician $110 mil 71 UK
10 Cristiano Ronaldo Athlete $108 mil 5 Portugal
