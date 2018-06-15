Sign in with your existing account
Four out of five KarJenner sisters made the cut for this year’s Maxim Hot 100 list.
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Kim and Khloe along with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie were recognized but noticeably left out was the eldest sister…
Kourtney Kardashian.
She was selected in the “Power Players” category for her influence on social media and the beauty industry as well as her
impact through television and magazine covers.
Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty
